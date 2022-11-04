There seems to be some Lee County confusion when it comes to debris removal on Gasparilla Island

November 4, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Gasparilla Island has been quite the hot topic within Lee County administration circles lately, including some cryptic conversation at a meeting held on November 1 regarding, among other things, debris removal. After Hurricane Ian, Lee County signed a contract with Charlotte County and their subcontractor, Ashford, to clean up Gasparilla Island. Charlotte County already handles […]