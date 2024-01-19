Skip to main content

The Island School earns A, and 100 in math

, , ,
January 19, 2024
By Anna Ridilla
The Island School has earned an A for the sixth time in a row in the annual Florida Department of Education ranking.  These scores are purely informational and meant to serve as a baseline for each school; however, high scores may qualify schools for extra recognition such as the DOE’s Schools of Excellence list which […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition