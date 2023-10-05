The Inn has opened … but where has our Picnic Basket gone?

October 5, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

The Picnic Basket is gone. It was not taken by a wayward bear named Yogi, but instead has disappeared because of a complaint to Lee County by a Boca Grande resident. The basis of the complaint made in September was that it was parked on “undeveloped land,” which is specifically mentioned in Lee County code as being against regulation. The inspector who came out also cited the fact that the food trailer had tables and chairs set up, as well as shade umbrellas.