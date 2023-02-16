The Grande Chorus wants you

February 16, 2023

By Guest Columnist

We all think it’s Grande that singers that you have enjoyed watching sing solos in Royal Palm Players’ shows like Alice Court and James Martin are singing with you. A few seats away are the people who take part in the annual Christmas tree lighting like Nancy Garraghan, Jeff Lehrian and Oakley Johnson. They are sitting next to people like Ken Anderson (name has been changed to protect to innocent) who you’ve witnessed being glared at by his wife as he sings loudly in the audience when an All That Jazz concert is going on. Everyone is welcome.