Boca Grande hosts marine safety drills

July 11, 2025

By Staff Report

All three shifts of the Boca Grande Fire Department went out on the water for training last Wednesday, July 2. There were also crews from Charlotte County Fire, as well as Medical Director Dr. Dan O’Leary. “We just wanted to do some out-of-the-box EMS training,” said Chief C.W. Blosser. Also present were the Aeromed Air […]