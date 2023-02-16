GICIA offers tours of Mercabo information and restoration update

February 16, 2023

By Guest Columnist

The GICIA’s goals for the restoration were to improve water quality, enhance native fish and bird habitat, reduce seawall maintenance costs, and improve site aesthetics. Since the restoration was completed in 2021, water quality has continued to improve. Biologists have planted nearly 17,300 units of seagrass, four acoustic receivers have been installed to monitor tagged fish such as tarpon and smalltooth sawfish and environmental resource surveys are being conducted twice a year.