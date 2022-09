September 8, 2022

By Guest Columnist

The Grande Chorus is the new group on Boca Grande that makes having fun and bringing good choral music to the community its goal. Alan Corey, who is the music director, stresses that auditions are not necessary, and in addition to the music sheet provided, rehearsal tracks of the music will be emailed to all singers at home for rehearsing. If you love to sing, you meet the requirements.