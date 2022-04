The first dog park party is sure not to be the last

April 1, 2022

By Staff Report

The first-ever “dog party” at the work-in-progress dog park at the end of Wheeler Road was a big hit, according to party coordinator and dog mom Anne Ikenberry. It took place on Friday, March 25 and was met with howling approval. “We had over 30 dogs present and some 50-plus poochie parents, family members and even just plain dog lovers present,” Ikenberry said.