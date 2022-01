The Boca Grande Garden Club to dig in the dirt with Barbara Robinson

January 28, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Barbara Paul Robinson’s life includes a lot of “firsts.” She was the first woman to make partner at the legendary Debevoise & Plimpton law firm, she was the first woman president of the NYC Bar Association. Indeed, she was unsurprisingly an early second-wave feminist, launching Debevoise’s flextime program for child-rearing attorneys in 1967, another NYC first.