The Boca Beacon’s Hurricane Watch

September 23, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

This running report was created for readers to be able to find up-to-date information regarding 2022 tropical storms and hurricanes. You can also find up-to-the-minute storm information for this area on our Facebook page, facebook.com/bocabeacon. See the link below for Charlotte County shelter locations. All locations are pet-friendly with stipulations (please read the article for more).

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pet friendly shelter information and more Pet friendly shelter information and more

Storm information to know about Gasparilla Island:

1. The Boca Grande Causeway does NOT close to CAR traffic. It closes to BOAT traffic when winds reach sustained 40 mph. That means if you are in a boat and the winds are 40 mph or higher, you aren’t coming under the Boca Grande Causeway swing bridge.

Officials will sometimes close the bridge to general traffic after a storm has passed and officials have declared it unsafe to come on the island. That leads us to #2 …

2. Hang tags are an important part of gaining entry to the island in the above situation. If officials are posted at the bridge (law enforcement, in other words) and telling you that general traffic cannot come onto the island, having a hurricane hang tag issued by the Boca Grande Fire Department is optimal.

In other words, if you don’t have a hang tag and need to get on the island you had better come with some pretty good credentials that show you’re supposed to be out here.

They normally do not issue hurricane hang tags 48 hours prior to the predicted time a storm is supposed to hit this area, so make arrangements ASAP. Here is more information: https://bocabeacon.com/business-owners-residents-make-sure-you-are-hurricane-ready/

3. If you are staying on the island during a hurricane, the Boca Grande Fire Department asks that you call and let them know where you will be staying, how many people are with you, what their names are and a number for next of kin. This will be useful information in the event body identification is necessary.

4. Other than going to bocabeacon.com or here to this Facebook page your sources for island information during a hurricane can be found by searching “BGFD” on your Apple or Android phone. This will take you to the Boca Grande Fire Department app. The Fire Department is the island Emergency Operations Center and they will provide valuable information for the island during a storm. The Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association has a mailing list for storm information. Click on this link to sign up: https://thegicia.us16.list-manage.com/track/click?u=554dd2328365a0ff633e28b49&id=a0ec42c801&e=e33c04a4c3

5. We will stay online and on the ground as long as there is a threat, as well as afterward. If you want to see a specific street, property, marina, etc., just message us and we will do our best to get out there and send you photos. If you need someone checked on, message us. Anything you need, let us know. If there is no internet signal for us to transmit information on, you can call (941) 276-8646 to reach the editor, Marcy.

Friday, Sept. 23 1000 EDT

Waking up this morning we find Tropical Depression 9 still stutter-stepping around off the coast of South America, being pushed around by some disruptive wind currents. It is still expected to make it to warmer central Caribbean waters, where it will gather strength and get away from major land masses.

Projected models show it to still have a generalized projected path that could affect our area. We have attached a couple of maps from the National Hurricane Center that show what days would be the ones we would be affected if it continues on with its expected life expectancy.

It might be given a promotion to the level of tropical storm today or tomorrow, then strengthen into a hurricane we would call Hermine.

At this time, if all the apples fall from the tree the way the meteorologists are hypothesizing, this storm would be a 1 or a 2 when and if it came close to Florida’s Gulf Coast. There are models who put it at a 3 for a short period of time near our coast.

All of this could change at a moment’s notice, but the reason we’re telling you all this is so you can start the initial steps of hurricane preparedness if you have not already. That includes checking your pantry stocks to see what non-perishable foods you have, checking on battery supplies for flashlights and radios, making sure your medication refills are as up to date as possible, checking to make sure your generator starts (if you have one) and making sure your car is maintained and ready to go. That’s it.

If everyone did these things in stages instead of all at once a couple of days before a hurricane hit, we wouldn’t have to deal so much with gas and food shortages. But we digress, as we know there are plenty of people who will continue to deny a storm is coming until it is on top of them, and that it is all media hype … but then they will be the ones shouting loudest when there is chaos at the pump or the Publix.

Thursday, Sept. 22

A developing tropical system could spin up into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week, forecasters warned Wednesday.

“This is the most significant threat for the U.S. mainland we’ve had this hurricane season,” AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

The system, known now as Invest 98L, was located near the northeastern coast of South America on Wednesday.

An “Invest” is an area that the National Hurricane Center is watching closely with advanced computer models and other resources, including the Hurricane Hunters, for possible development, according to Weather.com.

The forecast track of a tropical wave shows it strengthening into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week.

Most computer models predict the system will be a tropical storm by the weekend in the Caribbean. The models then show the system strengthening into a hurricane by early next week. If it becomes a named storm, it would be called Hermine.

According to Weather.com, t​he majority of computer forecast models curl the system – probably at hurricane strength – northward into the Gulf of Mexico around the middle of next week.