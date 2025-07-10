California’s Surfrider Foundation urges Lee County to ‘prioritize public parking solutions’ in Boca Grande

July 10, 2025

By Garland Pollard

The Surfrider Foundation, which advocates for the public use and safety of beaches across the world, has spoken out about the potential closure of public Gasparilla Island beach parking by Lee County.

“We urge the Lee County Commissioners to prioritize public parking solutions rather than restrictions in order to facilitate meaningful public access to beaches,” said Katie Bauman, Florida policy manager, Surfrider Foundation.

“Surfrider advocates for the protection and enjoyment of our ocean, waves and beaches for all people. Shared enjoyment of our treasured beaches is a long-standing aspect of Florida culture and part of what makes our coastal communities so special. Severe cuts to public parking can impose significant challenges and hurdles for Floridians and visitors who simply seek to spend time on our sandy shores.”

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s ocean, waves and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network.

Founded in 1984 by a handful of surfers in Malibu, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over one million supporters, activists and members, with more than 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 900 victories protecting our coasts.

Surfrider publishes a wide variety of information on beaches across the world, including a Beach Bacteria Hot Spots list as well as a priority “Blue Water Task Force.” They also have a growing chapter network; their early chapters that formed fought a no-surfing ordinance in Santa Barbara and a state beach closure in San Diego.

