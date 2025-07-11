Guide questions effect of possible Gasparilla parking ordinance

July 11, 2025

By Staff Report

A new parking ordinance restricting off island visits will challenge day fishing and guides here on the island, particularly with a two-hour limit downtown and new restrictions across the island. “The Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association was founded to improve the facilities and natural environment available to fishermen,” said Capt. Christopher Taylor, the group’s president. […]