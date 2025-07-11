First Baptist progresses with interior, garden renovations

July 11, 2025

By Garland Pollard

Storm restoration work continues at First Baptist Church of Boca Grande, which was flooded during the fall hurricanes. Construction crews this week were working inside, clearing where the floor was removed.

“It did not have a plywood subfloor,” said Sam Lowman of Right Hand Construction Solutions, who was there with a team looking at the flooring. They expect the project to take about two months. Currently, the church is worshiping in their fellowship hall, after a stint at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

Like other buildings in Boca Grande, they have had a difficult road after Hurricane Ian. After Ian, contractors from Harper Little rebuilt the belfry. The condition was so bad that photos of the church turned the church into poster child for FEMA’s disaster work. They reopened the completely restored church in May of 2024.

But last fall, Hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded the floor of the church.

The church dates from 1915 and is the oldest church on the island. It sustained damage during Hurricane Charley, as well. The church underwent a major renovation in 2003. In 2009, and led by Pastor Gary Beatty, the church was listed on the National Register of Historic Places after that restoration.

The Rev. Ken Lindow Sr., interim pastor, held his last service there Sunday. Lindow said that the church had hoped that they would be able to dry out the old, heart pine floor to keep it, but it did not work. They are going to put in a plywood subfloor and use a red oak, a substitute, as pine is too soft today for a wooden floor. They are using a latex varnish.

Last Sunday, the church also voted the Rev. Ken Lindow Jr. as interim pastor. Lindow, who is also general manager of WSEB Radio in Cape Haze, said that after the floors are restored, the whole process could be two months.

“Then the pews go in,” said Lindow Jr. “We have been playing this game since December.”