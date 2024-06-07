SW Florida Fishing: June starting out hot on the water
June 7, 2024
By Guest Columnist
BY CAPT. WILL WATERHOUSE The tarpon fishing has been great throughout May and into June. There have been lots of fish being caught in Boca Grande Pass on live bait. There have also been quite a few tarpon on the beaches and in the back bay along Gasparilla Island, Little Gasparilla Island and Cayo Costa. […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- It really was a ‘howling time’ at the Howl at the Moon
- SW Florida Fishing: June starting out hot on the water
- EcoWatch: The plight of the oceans is a cause for alarm
- Gasparilla Inn Letter: Keep Boca Grande as ‘welcoming town’ in all parking discussions
- Lee Commissioners add last minute discussion of parking changes onto agenda