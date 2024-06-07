SW Florida Fishing: June starting out hot on the water

June 7, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY CAPT. WILL WATERHOUSE The tarpon fishing has been great throughout May and into June. There have been lots of fish being caught in Boca Grande Pass on live bait. There have also been quite a few tarpon on the beaches and in the back bay along Gasparilla Island, Little Gasparilla Island and Cayo Costa. […]