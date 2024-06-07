It really was a ‘howling time’ at the Howl at the Moon
June 7, 2024
By Guest Columnist
■ BY BETSY JOINER Saturday night the winds were “Howling” out of the east for the ‘Howl At The Moon’ Tarpon Tournament. Despite the wind and choppy waters 35 tarpon were released in three hours of fishing and 19 boats enjoyed the fun. Congratulations to First Place, Capt. CJ Soderquist’s team on the “Last Call”; Second […]
