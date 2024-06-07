EcoWatch: The plight of the oceans is a cause for alarm

June 7, 2024

By Delores Savas

“The ocean is the lifebloodof our world.If we were to lose our fish that we appreciate so muchby overfishing,or if were to lose some of our favorite beaches to over-building and pollution,then how would we feel?It’s become a case of not knowing what you got until it’s gone.” Aaron Peirsol, former champion swimmer and advocate […]