Strawberry Festival wrap-up shows amazing numbers, generous islanders

April 27, 2023

By Guest Columnist

If there had been any concerns that the 2023 Strawberry Festival would suffer as a result of Hurricane Ian, they vanished quickly when members of the United Methodist Women’s board met recently to distribute $140,000 to local charities that serve women and children in need. “It was a record year,” said Gloria Mitchell, who along with her daughter, Amy Mitchell, chaired this year’s Festival, held on March 4. “To say that we were surprised is an understatement. But we couldn’t be happier that we had this much money to distribute when there is so much need.”