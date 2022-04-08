Stahl, Brokaw take stage at Fust’s first Author’s Luncheon

Two news
legends took the podium at the Johann Fust Library Foundation’s first-ever Author’s Luncheon Thursday, April 7, at the Gasparilla Inn. The crowd of 100 was enthralled by the wit and charm of the principle speaker, as well as the man who introduced her.
Tom Brokaw, resident of Boca Grande, and retired television journalist and author, presented his friend and fellow television journalist Lesley Stahl at the Johann Fust Library first-ever “Author’s Luncheon” on Thursday, April 7 at The Gasparilla Inn and Club.