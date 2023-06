She never ceases to amaze us:

June 22, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Artist Carroll Swayze’s work has been showcased in some of the most exclusive settings around the country – maybe around the world – and her marine life works have a color palette and style that can be recognized in an instant. For those of you who can’t fit another piece on your walls, though, you have a new way to appreciate it … by wearing it.