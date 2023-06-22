Saying goodbye to Father Carosella won’t be easy

By Sheila Evans

Fr. Jerome Carosella has been the pastor of Boca Grande’s Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church for more than half of the time he has been a priest. He was ordained 60 years ago and has been pastor on the island for 35. He is Boca Grande’s pastor, no matter what church one might call home. He has been a fixture on the island for longer than most residents. And now he is retiring, which also means he will no longer be living at the rectory on West Railroad Avenue.