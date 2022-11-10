Sea Oats owners thankful for extra helping hands

November 10, 2022

By Boca Beacon Reader

By Sandra Hollingsworth

Within the community of Sea Oats, many extra hands have helped to clean up the common areas and each unit in a very short time. People can do things more quickly and easily when they work as one. The entire team pulled together to ensure the beloved Sea Oats would shine again.

The condo owners wish to give a special “shout out” to Mark Spurgeon, Boca Grande Real Estate Owner and Sea Oats Association Manager, Sam Tilton, Sea Oats Board President, Sea Oats Board, Peggy Burns, Premise Manager, Chuck Mendel, Maintenance Supervisor, Keegan O’Brien, administrative assistant, owner volunteers and Jose Alvarenga, Emergency Services and Mitigation Technician of JR Jenkins Restorations and his team.

Without hesitation, they all began working closely with the board to ensure the critical work to prevent further damage was prevented and that a plan of action was executed. Though there is still work to be done, the group took a break to enjoy a barbecue organized by the owners as a special thank you.

Owners at Sea Oats are grateful to those who worked so hard to keep the “spirit” of Sea Oats alive. It has been a difficult few weeks, however the light is shining bright at Sea Oats.

Photos submitted