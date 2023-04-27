Saying goodbye to Rev. Martyn

April 27, 2023

By Staff Report

It was a sad farewell on Sunday, April 23 at the Lighthouse United Methodist Church of Boca Grande, as Rev. Martyn Atkins took his leave of us and heads back over the pond to England. Rev. Martyn started at the church as the interim pastor on July 1 of last year. He and his wife, Helen, were sent here after he put in his resignation with the British Methodist Church system. His prestigious career includes appointment to Cliff College for postgraduate studies, being pastor in Methodist churches in the north of England for almost 10 years, as well as earning a Ph.D. from the University of Manchester.