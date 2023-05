Rock gardening at Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve

May 18, 2023

By Staff Report

Join the folks at Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve for a rock garden workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on May 31 with Bonnie Stuhlmiller. They will provide the paint, brushes, cocktail napkins, mod podge for decoupage and different types of acrylic pens for group use. Everyone is welcome, though, to bring their personal supplies as well.