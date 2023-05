Youth fishing tournament this Saturday, May 20

May 18, 2023

By Staff Report

Lee County Parks and Recreation and the Boca Beacon will sponsor another youth fishing event this Saturday, May 20 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Boca Grande North Fishing Pier (the road behind Kappy’s Market). There is no fee to enter, and all children up to the age of 14 are welcome to participate. Bring […]