Reserve a spot in the upcoming 2025 Boca Beacon Visitor’s Guide

August 23, 2024

By Staff Report

The Boca Beacon’s award-winning Visitor’s Guide is now in the planning stages. This is the time to reserve your spot for the 2025 edition.

The Boca Beacon’s Visitor’s Guide is the only promotional magazine for travelers to Gasparilla Island, and an essential for advertisers, as it is the key to Florida’s wealthiest zip code, 33921. It includes dining, shopping and lodging options, as well local recreation ideas, including boating and golf. A key part of the guide is our directory of nature, including native turtles, fish and other wildlife.

Each year, the guide gets better. The Boca Beacon Visitor’s Guide 2024, produced by longtime art director Daniel Godwin, won two statewide awards this summer at the Florida Press Association and the Florida Magazine Association.

The advertising offers an excellent value, especially for a whole year’s worth of exposure. A quarter page is $650, with enhanced app version at $690. A full page is $1,480. See our rate card HERE.

Advertisers also are able to have copies delivered in bulk, for your own distribution.

Contact the Boca Beacon office today at 941-964-2995 to reserve a spot. The deadline is Sept. 13, 2024.

View the online 2024 issue HERE.

Note: Remember that we still have the 2024 edition available for your guests, conferences and events. Get a stack for your upcoming wedding guests, or keep them for your houseguests either on or off island. Just call us at 941-964-2995.