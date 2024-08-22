Skip to main content

EcoWatch: Let’s look at the other side of wind turbines

,
August 22, 2024
By Delores Savas
“Industrial-scale wind turbines can cause significant harm to the environment, wildlife, and people.The wind’s low-power density means massive materials and land/sea area requirements, along with heavy-duty access roads and powerlines. And because of the wind’s intermittency and high variability, they do next to nothing to reduce the need for other fuels.” National Wind Watch Many […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition