Iguana removal details listed for Lee and Charlotte sections of Gasparilla Island

July 26, 2024

By Staff Report

Readers have asked about the different procedures for the removal of invasive iguanas on Gasparilla Island. On the north end of Gasparilla Island, there is a different procedure for the removal of the iguana than Lee County. Charlotte County contracts with the United States Department of Agriculture for removal, as part of their MSBU, or […]