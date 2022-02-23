PROFILE: Mary Anne Hooker

February 23, 2022

By T Michele Walker

There’s a familiar quote, “If you want to get something done, ask a busy person.” Mary Anne Hooker is one of those busy people who knows how to get things done. “I had a houseguest here last week who I love her to death, but she’s one of those people that likes to put on pajamas and watch a movie. She loves to sit around in her bathrobe in the morning and drink coffee. I don’t even have a bathrobe,” laughed Mary Anne. Mary Anne’s morning routine is active and bathrobe-free. “I get up in the morning. I walk my dogs, and I get busy. I like staying busy. It’s important to me.”