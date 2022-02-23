PROFILE: Mary Anne Hooker
February 23, 2022
By T Michele Walker
There’s a familiar quote, “If you want to get something done, ask a busy person.” Mary Anne Hooker is one of those busy people who knows how to get things done.
“I had a houseguest here last week who I love her to death, but she’s one of those people that likes to put on pajamas and watch a movie. She loves to sit around in her bathrobe in the morning and drink coffee. I don’t even have a bathrobe,” laughed Mary Anne.
Mary Anne’s morning routine is active and bathrobe-free.
“I get up in the morning. I walk my dogs, and I get busy. I like staying busy. It’s important to me.”