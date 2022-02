LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for the amazing turnout at the Boca Grande North Swayze/Mitchell art show

February 23, 2022

By Boca Beacon Reader

To the Editor: Carroll Swayze and John Mitchell thank all who supported our first annual Grande Art Show held at the Club House of Boca Grande North. Your attendance at the opening reception was overwhelming. Your continued support on Saturday and Sunday has provided a donation to “Kids Needs of Englewood.” We both […]