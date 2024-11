Priscilla Masselink 1957-2024

November 7, 2024

By Boca Beacon

Priscilla Pope Masselink died on August 12, 2024 at her home in Sorrento, Maine after a 20-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Priscilla was 67 years old. She was surrounded by her loving family and embraced virtually in the arms of countless friends from her Maine childhood in Bangor and Sorrento, her college years at Duke […]