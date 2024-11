IN THE SPOTLIGHT: New citizen front and center at The Inn, Dencina ‘Dee’ Barracks

November 7, 2024

By Sheila Evans

There’s a new pep in the step of Dencina Barracks, front office manager for the Gasparilla Inn and Club. Dencina, or “Dee,” is a brand-new American citizen. Her citizenship became official at a ceremony in October. “October 25, at 2 p.m., the best day of my life!” she enthused. “The whole week I cried.” The […]