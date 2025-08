Preservation Board meets Aug. 13

July 31, 2025

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board meeting will be held on August 13, at 10 a.m., at St. Andrew’s Chapter House. The agenda includes items by the public, two Special Certificate of Appropriateness cases and an item by the staff. In the first item on the agenda, SCA2025-00017, the applicant is seeking approval to deconstruct […]