Mote Marine tests shark-repellent devices
July 31, 2025
By Anna Ridilla
Electromagnetic technology could reduce fishing depredation Scientists at Mote Marine Laboratory’s research facility in Sarasota are testing devices that send electric pulses intended to repel sharks from caught fish. Demian Chapman, senior scientist and director for Mote’s Center for Shark Research is leading shark research at the Marine Experimental Research Facility (MERF). Currently at the […]
