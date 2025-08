Questions for Chairman Kevin Ruane in advance of Aug. 5 vote

July 31, 2025

By Staff Report

BY MARCY SHORTUSE Lee County Commissioners are scheduled to vote August 5 on a parking amendment for Boca Grande that, if passed, would make monumental changes to the landscape of the island. With that thought in mind, it seemed like this would be a good time to get some answers from the ordinance’s backer and […]