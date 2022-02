Parceling out our past: Another look at the area’s expansion

February 24, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

“People used to live there – real, working people – and that is what is not being preserved.” – Melissa knight Melissa Knight’s family have lived on the Cape Haze Peninsula for generations; the last names in her family tree read like a local history book – Knight, Cole, Albritton, Schwerm, Dixon and Nabers. Many […]