Pam Hannah 1943-2024

May 23, 2024

By Boca Beacon

Some individuals lead a life of quiet service to others, spreading joy and providing assistance to those in need whenever possible. Such a person was Pamela Morris Hannah, who passed away Wednesday, May 22, following a lengthy battle with acute leukemia. Pam, who along with her husband, Larry, was a longtime Boca Grande resident, was […]