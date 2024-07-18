Skip to main content

Truly a ‘wrap up’ of 110th season

,
July 18, 2024
By Garland Pollard
 Wood eaters BEWARE! Thus read the sign on Sunday, July 14, as The Gasparilla Inn was wrapped for termites, in black, by Truly Nolen. The wrap echoed the work of the artist Christo (except for the pink color) and was off by the beginning of the week. The Inn closed July 7, to wrap up […]

