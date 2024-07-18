Truly a ‘wrap up’ of 110th season
July 18, 2024
By Garland Pollard
Wood eaters BEWARE! Thus read the sign on Sunday, July 14, as The Gasparilla Inn was wrapped for termites, in black, by Truly Nolen. The wrap echoed the work of the artist Christo (except for the pink color) and was off by the beginning of the week. The Inn closed July 7, to wrap up […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- FEMA will maintain flood insurance discount in unincorporated Lee County
- Fust Library “Secret Garden” mural completed
- Firm two-hour limit in draft parking docs in Public Records request
- Turtle report: Thought it was false crawl, turned out to be bona fide!
- Analysis: Marine heritage, Little Gasparilla access important for Eldred’s