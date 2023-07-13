OBITUARY: Susan Hatch

July 13, 2023

By Staff Report

Susan Hatch, 77, of Chenequa, Wisconsin died on July 3, 2023. She was born in Janesville, Wisconsin as the daughter of Albert and Mary Hamlin.

She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, where she met her husband Jim, to whom she was married for 48 years.

In 1983 Susan founded Hatch Staffing Services. She led the company until her retirement and remained actively involved thereafter as the owner.

Her leadership in the staffing industry led to two terms as president of the Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services and service on the Governor’s Council for Workforce Investment.

Susan was dedicated to giving back to the community and investing her time in organizations and causes that she believed in. She was the first female board chair of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan think tank. She held the position for three terms and was later an emeritus director.

She also served as board chair of LISC Milwaukee, a community development organization, and was on the Impact Investment Committee of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

Susan greatly enjoyed her time spent in Boca Grande, where she was also an active member of the community. She served on the board of directors of the Johann Fust Library Foundation and was also involved with the Boca Grande Woman’s Club and Boca Grande Garden Club.

She will be fondly remembered for her determined spirit and her love of reading, entertaining, cooking, playing bridge and golf. She is survived by sister Patricia Hamlin, brother Richard (Mary) Hamlin, nephews Patrick (Emily) Hamlin and Will Hamlin; sister-in-law Susan (Jim) Liken, and nieces Kelly Liken and Jessica Hendon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at Chenequa Country Club in Chenequa, Wisconsin from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on Wednesday, August 16th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Johann Fust Library Foundation or any of the organizations Susan supported throughout her life.