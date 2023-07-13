‘Baby Publix’ on Placida will soon have a pharmacy

By Garland Pollard

The Cape Haze Publix, officially Store 697, is planning to offer a pharmacy early this fall. Lindsey Willis, media relations manager for Publix for our southeast region, confirmed that the store will offer a pharmacy but did not yet have a firm date. The shopping center located at 8725 Placida Road was constructed in 1999, according to leasing agent David Fasano of Southeast Centers. The shopping center’s tenants include Englewood Bank and Trust, The UPS Store, D.O. Nails, Tarpon Real Estate, Little Tony’s Pizza and BNT Liquors.