OBITUARY: Peter W. Beyer Sr.

September 1, 2022

By Staff Report

Peter W. Beyer Sr., 74, passed away on August 19, 2022. Pete was a longtime resident of Grand Island, N.Y. before moving to Englewood in 1992.

Pete was born on November 3, 1947 in Buffalo, New York to the late Andrew J., III and Phyllis J. (Colicchia) Beyer and was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tracey Lee Busch (Beyer), stepmother Rhada Wiedemer-Beyer and mother-in-law Kathryn “Betty” O’Dea.

Pete had a successful career as a highly skilled HVAC technician working for The Gasparilla Inn and Grande Aire Services. He never lived far from the water and always enjoyed boating and spending time on the river or the beach. He was an avid tinkerer and collector who thoroughly enjoyed time spent in his garage and workshop.

Pete knew his way around the kitchen as well, and his homemade spaghetti sauce was second to none. Pete’s gentle spirit, kindness and compassion made him a magnet for dogs and people alike. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Mary J. Kane-Beyer (O’Dea); one son: Peter Beyer, Jr. (Liz) of Sanborn, N.Y.; two stepsons: Thomas Kane III of Brandon, FL and Scott Kane (Astrid) of Watford City, N.D.; three brothers: Andrew IV of Buffalo, N.Y., Christopher (Sandra) of Grand Island, N.Y., Russell (Lizzie Padro) of Miami, FL; along with many grandchildren, grea-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

His ashes will be interred at St. Stephen Cemetery on Grand Island, N.Y. Those wishing to honor Pete are invited to make memorial contributions to a charitable organization dedicated to Parkinson’s Disease or Heart Disease to bring hope and healing to others who are suffering.

An online guest registry can be found on the National Cremation Society website.