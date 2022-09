IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Tonya Huber

September 1, 2022

By Sheila Evans

Teaching encompasses lots of other things Tonya loves: children of all ages, books, working with small groups, making learning fun, helping students love to read. The list goes on. For Tonya, teaching is not limited to what she does at school. This love of teaching is part of how she approaches life, with its many and varied opportunities to interact with others.