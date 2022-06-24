OBITUARY: Pattie Cleghorn

June 24, 2022

By Staff Report

Pattie Cleghorn (nee Hart), born November 15, 1941 in Toronto, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday morning, June 17, 2022 at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge Ontario after a long battle with lung disease.

She was predeceased by her parents, Eileen and Harry Hart, and is survived by her long- time best friend and husband John Cleghorn; her three children, Charles, Ian (Lynne Bridgman) and Andrea (Greg Moore); her six grandchildren, Henry Cleghorn, Erica Cleghorn, Jamie Cleghorn, Keighley Moore, Brenna Moore and Fraser Moore; brother Dr. Allan Hart (Georgia) of Toronto and her sister-in-law Mary Ann Noseworthy (Gordon) of Northampton Mass. She will be so dearly missed by her family and good friends.

Pattie met her husband John in 1960 on a ski trip to Ste. Adele, Quebec, and they were married in 1963. Throughout their life together the family moved several times, and Pattie was instrumental in embracing the community and creating a home for her husband and children in Montreal, New York, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Toronto, Sutton, Quebec, Boca Grande and Muskoka. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Pattie loved spending time with her golden retrievers: Bonnie and Angus, Sandy and Baxter.

Pattie divided her time between homes in Toronto, Port Carling, Ontario and Boca Grande, Florida, and thoroughly enjoyed gatherings there with her family and close friends. Pattie was a passionate and exceptional gardener who created gardens in her homes that were enjoyed by family, friends and the community through multiple fundraising events and garden club visits. To the delight of her grandchildren, her vegetable garden supplied the bounty for many family gatherings. She was happiest when in her garden working with the plants or creating beautiful arrangements for her home and for others. Pattie was also very creative in the kitchen and loved planning and cooking wonderfully imaginative meals, throughout the year, not just on special occasions. Pattie was an avid reader of a variety of subjects from good novels to current events and history and loved to share her thoughts and ideas with others enthusiastically and with a smile. She took up bridge and golf later in life, embracing them both with enthusiasm and a serious effort to not only learn but to excel.

Pattie graduated from North Toronto Collegiate Institute (1960) and held a diploma in Education (1962) from McGill University. Pattie was a teacher for several years and was actively involved in the volunteer world in every community she lived in. She chaired and co-chaired several gala events and was formerly a member of the board of the Vancouver Art Gallery, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, The Montreal Symphony Orchestra, The National Ballet School, The Advisory Board of the Faculty of Medicine at McGill University and The Advisory Committee of the Friends of Rideau Hall. She was also active in the Garden Club of Toronto, Canada Blooms, and both the Garden Club and the Women’s Club of Boca Grande FL.

Pattie could light up a room with her smile, her energy and her genuine interest in meeting others. She had a love for the arts and nature, poetry and the written word. She was always curious and could converse about anything because she was so well read. She will be remembered for these qualities among many others, and her spirit and genuine passion for life will live on through her children and grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the medical team at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital for making her final days both comfortable and peaceful.

In lieu of flowers, donations if desired may be made to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, 75 Ann St., Bracebridge, Ontario, P1L 2E4 or The Johann Fust Library Foundation, 1040 10th St., West, Boca Grande, Florida 33921, USA or to a charity of one’s choice.

A private family burial following cremation was held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto.