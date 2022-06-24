Turtle tracks: Working as a team to achieve more

June 24, 2022

By Tonya Bramlage

Every single ounce of energy begins to wane as the volunteers sweat their way through the morning marking nests and false crawls in the sweltering heat. Teamwork is what it’s all about: Together everyone achieves more. Not only do patrollers rely on one another to get all of the nests documented and marked, but they also rely greatly on the efforts of all the behind-the-scenes organizations for their tremendous, invaluable support.