OBITUARY: Nancy Pais

October 28, 2022

By Staff Report

Nancy Ellen Pais of Oxford, Michigan and Boca Grande, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2022. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Tom and Ellen.

She is survived by her husband, Don, and her children, Dan (Meg) Joe (Sue) Amy (Mark-Hans) and Dave, as well as her brother Tom and seven grandchildren: Dalton, Tom, Luke, Jacqueline, Alexa, Courtney and Cal and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family requests that donations be made to The Oxford Public Library and The Johann Fust Library Foundation.