OBITUARY: Joe D’Angelo

August 10, 2023

By Staff Report

Sadly, our family announces that Joe D’Angelo departed this world on August, 1, 2023, at the youthful age of 86. He peacefully passed away at his home in Rotonda West, Florida.

Joe was born in Passaic, New Jersey to Elsie and Tony D’Angelo, a proud Italian family. After Belleville High School he joined the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the Destroyer USS Zellars (DD-777) and traveled to many parts of the world.

In 1961, after his tour of duty, he moved to Tampa, Florida to start a business with his father as commercial refrigeration distributers. They established themselves as forerunners and rum-runners in business for the greater Tampa Bay area. Joe became sole proprietor of Kwik Refrigeration in 1990. He was also an avid golfer and bowler, achieving the ultimate goal of 300 in a bowling tournament in Franklin, North Carolina; where he built a home and lived for 15 years.

In 2014 Joe returned to his most loved Sunshine State of Florida and the small community of Rotonda West, where he continued to work as a jack-of-all-trades till the age of 85. Joe loved life, people and was a loyal friend to so many. Always ready with a smile or a kind word or, of course, a joke. Joe leaves behind his wife Lorraine of 58 years. He was a loving and proud father to three girls: Conni (Steve) Alfonso, Tina (Tom) Purdy and Denise (Rick) D’Angelo. He was also an adoring grandfather to four grandchildren: Stephanie and Eric (Beth) Alfonso and Tonya and Travis Purdy, as well as three great-grandchildren: Elissa, Ethan and Seth Alfonso. He is survived by his wonderful sister Marie Matarazzo and her son Anthony Rizzolo of New Jersey, his sister-in-law Sue Canncey and her son Joe of Hudson, Florida and another sister-in-law, Elva (Bob) Learn. Joe also leaves behind an amazing nephew, Jimmy Banta of Franklin, N.C. His beloved Golden Retriever Ellie and cat Winston will miss him. As Joe was an animal advocate for ethical treatment of animals, we request in lieu of flowers to send donations to either Mercyfullprojects.org of Tampa or to the Tampa General Kidney Foundation website: tgh.org/foundationgiving. Joe will be sorrowfully missed by ALL who had the pleasure to know him. Rest in peace, Dear Joe, born May 19, 1937.