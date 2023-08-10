OBITUARY: Sackett Snow Cook

August 10, 2023

By Staff Report

Sackett Snow Cook died peacefully August 1 at Westview on Main in Fairhaven MA, with his wife of 41 years, Mary Elizabeth (White) Cook, by his side.

He was born in Providence RI to Martha Sackett Snow Cook and Benjamin Ladd Cook Jr., president of Starkweather and Shepley Insurance Brokerage. Sackett attended Deerfield Academy and Dickinson College. He was a principle at Stump, Harvey & Cook Insurance brokers in Baltimore, followed by Sackett Cook and Associates Transportation Insurance Brokers of Towson MD.

He played competitive squash as a member of the Maryland Club, and tennis and paddle tennis as a member of The Agawam Hunt Club, L’hirondelle Club of Ruxton, Green Spring Valley Hunt Club, Bedford Golf and Tennis Club and Nonquitt MA. Sackett had summered at Nonquitt since 1946 and belonged also to the Gasparilla Inn and Club and Boca Bay Pass Club.

In 1987 Sackett and Pam Shriver initiated the First National Bank Cystic Fibrosis Tennis Festival, a long-running tournament featuring professional and celebrity players. He served on the boards of Bryn Mawr School, St. Timothy’s School and Dickinson College. Sackett was predeceased in 2015 by his daughter Jennifer Cook Casner (Richard).

Surviving children are Laura Cook Cross (John), Stacia Cook Kline (Steven). Sackett Snow Cook (Felicity) and stepchildren Elizabeth Crooke Canning (Ross Adam Smith) and Joshua Grant Canning (Wendy); grandchildren Stormy Maxine Canning Smith, Rocko Sackett Canning Smith, Tabitha Alice Cook, Grant Albert Hastings (Amanda), Shannon Jean Sweeney, Gunnar Jaromir Moldrik, Silas Sackett Cook, Giselle Olivia Cook, Tyler Richt Hastings, Talia Austin Gulino, Conor Sackett Hastings and Alexis Cook Gulino; also, great-grandchildren Vivien, Bennett, Chloe and Lawrence.

A memorial service is planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Westview on Main, Regan’s Health Care Services, One Main Street, Fairhaven MA 02719. Arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Dartmouth, 230 Russells Mills Rd., Dartmouth, MA 02748.

To leave a note of condolence: waring-sullivan.com