OBITUARY: DOTTY GIBSON

August 19, 2022

By Staff Report

Dorothy S. Gibson, of Frostproof, passed away on August 14, 2022, in her home surrounded by family. Dotty was born on December 1, 1929 in Deland to Albert A. Sullivan (deceased) and Edith Carter Sullivan (deceased). She later relocated with her family to Vero Beach, where she finished high school. She then attended Agnes Scott in Atlanta but relocated to Lakeland to attend Florida Southern College after her father died. She later obtained her master’s degree in education from Rollins College in Orlando. She taught school, primarily first grade, for 35 years and had been the principal at Southwest Kindergarten and Learning Center in the 1960s.

She was married to Allan T. “Hoot” Gibson for 35 years. They moved to Ft. Meade and later to Frostproof, where they built their home on Lake Reedy.

She is survived by her sister Betty Belfry of Spokane, Washington, her daughters Marie Mattox of Tallahassee and Suzanne Dixon of Englewood, three grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews.

She was selfless and knitted over 100 sweaters for World Vision with the “Pearls” knitting group of the First Presbyterian Church of Frostproof, where she was a dedicated member. Dotty gave her life to teaching and making the lives of others better through kindness.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, at First Presbyterian Church of Frostproof.