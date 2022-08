Nantucket beachfronter ‘pushes’ beach rights into national headlines …

By Marcy Shortuse

We told you about the ongoing court case between Boca Grande resident Boots Tolsdorf and a Nantucket beachfront homeowner who ended up with an assault charge after he allegedly pushed Boots twice during an alteration. While Boots claimed to have been below the mark that signifies private property, the homeowner said she was not.