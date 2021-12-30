OBITUARY: Ariel Spurgeon

December 30, 2021

By Boca Beacon

Ariel Quinn Spurgeon passed away on December 21, 2021 at the age of 30. Daughter, sister, mother, friend and forever mermaid, she is now catching the biggest wave.

Born to Mark and RuthAnn Spurgeon on June 26, 1991, Ariel was a bright spirit full of life, whose laughter and joy were beyond contagious. She was undeniably beautiful inside and out and an extremely hard worker who could do absolutely anything she put her mind to.

Ariel graduated from State College of Florida in 2009 and went on to get her real estate license in 2013. In December of 2015 she obtained her degree in the Associates of Science in the field of surgical technician from Southern Technical College. She passed her licensing in insurance in 2018.



She loved being surrounded by nature. She loved exploring, hunting, fishing, longboard skateboarding, surfing and anything to do with the water.



She will be forever missed and always remembered by her daughters – Brielle, Ava and CeCe; her loving parents; her siblings, Jessica, Megan, Chantel and Sammy; and well as many dear family and friends.



In lieu of flowers or cards consider donating to Loving Hands Ministries in remembrance of Ariel. lovinghands.net.