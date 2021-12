December 30, 2021

By Boca Beacon

91-year-old retired United Airlines pilot and Navy Veteran John O’Connell paddleboarded for the first time in his life this past week in Boca Grande waters.

He was accompanied by his granddaughter Laura Regnery, her husband Cole and her grandmother-in-law, island resident Judy Regnery.

Let him be an inspiration to all!



Photos submitted